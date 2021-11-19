Discovery+ Announces MEET YOUR MAKERS SHOWDOWN Hosted By Chrissy Metz

Meet Your Makers Showdown, a crafty new competition series exclusively on discovery+, will star Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominated actress, recording artist and crafting enthusiast Chrissy Metz.

Best known from NBC's This Is Us, Chrissy will helm the action as the country's top artisans test their ingenious creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft in a variety of mediums, including paper art, fluid painting, stained glass, polymer clay, candle making and artisanal soap. To win bragging rights and a $10,000 cash prize, the competitors' creations must impress the judging panel, including inspiration judge LeAnn Rimes, a multi-GRAMMY Awards® winning singer, songwriter, actress and author; craft expert judge Mark Montano, a best-selling author, designer and TV host; and a rotating weekly guest judge.

In the first episode, Chrissy will task four skilled soap makers with creating bars featuring outer space and national park themes. The contestants are: Kenny Lef (Sterling Heights, Michigan); Roxanne Moore (Seattle, Washington); Brian "Baz" Morris (Canton, Georgia); and Robyn French Smith (Deer Park, Texas). LeAnn, Mark and guest judge Anne-Marie Faiola will decide who is worthy of the $10,000 prize and the title Soap Maker Champion.

The next episode will spotlight four adept candle makers who compete by making displays inspired by a memorable life moment. The contestants are: Rose Barnes (Ocala, Florida); Robin Blenman (Ashtabula, Ohio); Kaylee Castleberry (Beeville, Texas); and AJ Delacroix (Largo, Florida). After one competitor is eliminated, the remaining crafters will design candle creations that look good enough to eat. Ultimately, LeAnn, Mark and guest judge Linda Phan Scott will determine who wins the $10,000 prize and the Candle Maker Champion title.

