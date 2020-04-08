YouTube Unlocks Originals for Free Streaming

YouTube has announced that it's opening up more than a dozen of its original series free for anyone to stream - without a subscription, according to Variety.

YouTube Originals will be available for free in front of the paywall starting April 8. THE ORIGINALS include Joey Graceffa's murder-mystery competition show "Escape The Night" seasons 1-4; "Step Up: High Water" seasons 1-2; "Impulse" seasons 1-2; comedy series "Foursome" seasons 1-2; and animated kids' show "Sherwood."

Previously, the titles were previously only available in their entirety to subscribers of Youtube Premium ($11.99 per month in the U.S.), but now fans without a subscription can watch them for a limited time for free without ads.

YouTube will also make additional shows free to watch over the next few weeks, including kids and family originals "We Are Savvy," "Hyperlinked," "Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force" and "Kings of Atlantis."

Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global head of original content said, "With a diverse collection of fan-favorite Youtube originals now available to stream for free, we are continuing to promote safety while offering our users of all ages entertainment across the globe."

Read the original article on Variety





Related Articles View More TV Stories