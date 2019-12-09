YouTube Starts Production on CREATORS FOR CHANGE WITH MICHELLE OBAMA: GIRLS' EDUCATION in Vietnam

Today, Youtube creator and actress Liza Koshy joined Michelle Obama, Julia Roberts, Lana Condor, and Ngô Thanh Vân (Veronica Ngo), and the TODAY show's Jenna Bush Hager on a visit to a school in Vietnam as part of the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, which promotes adolescent girls education around the world. This trip will be documented as part of a new Youtube Original special, "Creators for Change with Michelle Obama: Girls' Education." The group met with girls benefiting from an education program of Room to Read, a nonprofit organization working with the Girls Opportunity Alliance to support adolescent girls education in Vietnam. Youtube will also send creators to India and Namibia to profile other girls education efforts supported by the Girls Opportunity Alliance and share the stories of adolescent girls around the world who are overcoming adversity to pursue their education.

This special will be the first installation of a forthcoming "Creators for Change" learning focused original series, which will feature international luminaries and Youtube creators who are bringing global attention to the stories and causes close to their hearts.

The series is set to premiere in March 2020 on YouTube. Details and participants for additional episodes will also be announced next year.

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra, Head of Learning for Youtube Originals along with Laurel Stier and Lauren Vrazilek on the Learning Development team will oversee the project.

"Creators for Change with Michelle Obama: Girls' Education" joins a growing slate of Youtube Originals focused on learning. Other projects include the platform's monthly book club, "BookTube" featuring prominent authors like Malcolm Gladwell; "Could You Survive the Movies?" hosted by Vsauce3's Jake Roper; "Mind Field: What is the Scariest Thing?" with Vsauce creator Michael Stevens, and "Glad You Asked" from Vox Media Studios. Upcoming originals include "Age of A.I" with Robert Downey Jr., premiering later this year.





