YouTube Announces THE CREATOR GAMES Series Return

Following two successful previous tournaments, "The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast" is back for a third round of tournament-style competition featuring YouTube's biggest stars.

MrBeast, the mastermind behind "The Creator Games," returns to host the latest installment of the record-breaking YouTube Originals series, which features 15 all star YouTube's creators going head-to-head in a set of challenges for a $1 Million cash prize to give away to fans. The two-part series, debuting December 16 and 18 for free on MrBeast's YouTube Channel, will also feature guest appearances by celebrity talk show host DR. PHIL and Olympic athlete Kenny Bednarek.

With a massive fan base of over 84 million followers, MrBeast leads the action as "The Creator Games" competition takes over SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The first round of the tournament, premiering December 16, features new and returning fan-favorite YouTube creators competing for the prize including Airrack, Bella Poarch, Larray, Lexi Rivera, Logan Paul, Mark Rober, Matpat, Pierson, Preston, Quackity, Rosanna Pansino, Ryan Trahan, Sofie Dossi, Zach KING and ZHC. The 10 winners of the first-round challenges will advance to an extreme hide and seek challenge as part two of the series on December 18, with THE LAST ONE found claiming the $1 million reward.

Watch "The Creator Games 3 Presented by MrBeast" on December 16 at 4pm ET/1pm PT on MrBeast's YouTube Channel

Challenges featured in the latest installment of the "The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast" include tag with Kenny Bednarek, a hunt for the hidden prize money, a target challenge featuring mini-creator dolls, and more. DR. PHIL also appears to host a special talent competition, declaring the winner after the creators put their unique and interesting skills on display. Rivalry between the creators heats up as it leads to the ultimate final challenge, a game of hide and seek lasting hours in the massive SoFi Stadium.

The latest season follows two highly successful rounds of "The Creator Games," a series originally created by MrBeast and Reed Duchscher, CEO of Night Media. The first tournament debuted as one of the most-viewed YouTube Originals live events. The winners of the second tournament, Charli & Dixie D'Amelio, won $300,000 and donated the earnings to their subscribers. Round two also featured major YouTube creators such as KSI, Swoozie, Kwebblekop, Safiya Nygaard, Marques Brownlee and Alex Warren, among others.

"The Creator Games 3 Presented by MrBeast" is produced by Night Media and Fly On THE WALL Entertainment, including Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Ian Mallahan, Executive Producers, and Jeff Anderson, Executive In Charge of Production.

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted for YouTube Originals, and Cara Casey and Ryan Bratton, Development Leads for YouTube Originals, oversee "The Creator Games 3" for the global platform.