YouTube Announces RECIPE FOR CHANGE: STANDING UP TO ANTI-SEMTISM Special Ahead Of Passover

YouTube and The SpringHill Company, LeBron James and Maverick Carter's media conglomerate, TODAY announced an all new installment of the groundbreaking "Recipe for Change", an original series where celebrities, chefs, activists and creators gather around the dinner table for necessary conversations. This special, "Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism," celebrates the culture, traditions, identities and experiences of Jewish people and premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Jason Y. Lee's Jubilee YouTube Channel.

In "Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism" hosts Ilana Glazer, Moshe Kasher and Idina Menzel partner with esteemed chefs Nancy Silverton and Einat Admony, and culinary historian Michael Twitty to host dinner guests including Skylar Astin, Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Rabbi Sharon Brous, Tommy Dorfman, Alex Edelman, Hannah Einbinder, Jordan Firstman, Lori Gottlieb, Bryan Greenberg, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, Hari Nef, Josh Peck, Zac Posen, Ruth Reichl, Rachel Sumekh, and Michael Zegen. Rachel Dratch also joins the special episode as an on-the-street reporter, speaking with Jewish people and allies in New York City.

The special celebrates the breadth of the Jewish experience, including food and culture, and discusses the recent and historic acts of hate and violence against the Jewish community, featuring conversations about how we can raise awareness and build allyship around Antisemitism. The most interesting and provocative conversations emerge around the dinner table as those from the Jewish community prove that when oppressed groups band together, the minority becomes a powerful majority and tiny ripples of action can create tidal waves of change.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming special here: