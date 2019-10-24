YouTube Announces First-Ever 'Cash Fest' Event In Nashville

In celebration of the November 11 premiere of the Youtube Originals documentary The Gift: THE JOURNEY of Johnny Cash, The Johnny Cash Trust and The Best Fest, in partnership with YouTube, are bringing fans the first-ever Cash Fest, an unprecedented charity concert in Nashville honoring the music of the legendary Johnny Cash. The revue-style show, taking place November 10 at the War Memorial Auditorium, will feature an all-star lineup including Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Devin Dawson, John Oates, Lucie Silvas, Wilder Woods, and more performing their favorite Johnny Cash songs. Tickets for the event are available now: http://bit.ly/cashfest. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MusiCares®, helping musicians with critical assistance in times of need.

In addition to the stellar Cash Fest lineup of all-stars, the event will also feature an incredible house band of seasoned musicians that have shared the stage with some of music's most celebrated artists. Johnny Cash fans in the audience will also get a sneak peek of the documentary, with clips playing throughout the evening ahead of its Youtube debut.

The Gift: THE JOURNEY of Johnny Cash (TRAILER), created with the full cooperation of the Cash estate and rich in recently discovered archival materials, brings Cash the man out from behind the legend. Taking the remarkable Folsom Prison recording as a central motif and featuring interviews with family and celebrated collaborators, the 90-minute documentary from Emmy Award-winning director Thom Zimny (Elvis Presley: The Searcher, Springsteen on Broadway) explores the artistic victories, the personal tragedies, the struggles with addiction, and the spiritual pursuits that colored Johnny Cash's life. The documentary will be available for free on Youtube Originals on November 11.

The Gift: THE JOURNEY of Johnny Cash is directed by Thom Zimny and produced by Thom Zimny, Glen Zipper, Sean Stuart and Jillian Apfelbaum. Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern, Jeff Pollack, John Carter Cash, Josh Matas, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin and Jasmine Daghighian serve as executive producers. The documentary is an Imperative Entertainment and Kennedy/Marshall production in association with Sutter Road Picture Company and The John R Cash Trust. The original composition for this project was composed and performed by Mike McCready. The documentary originally made its debut in March at the SXSW Film Festival and also screened recently at the 50th Annual Nashville Film Festival and the Telluride Film Festival as part of the event's Backlot Series. The Gift: THE JOURNEY Of Johnny Cash: Original Score Music From A Film By Thom Zimny, will be released in November by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

To purchase tickets to Cash Fest, please visit http://bit.ly/cashfest. All ticket net proceeds will benefit MusiCares. For event details, please visit https://www.wmarocks.com/event/cash-fest/. Follow @youtubemusic on social for additional behind-the-scenes event captures.





