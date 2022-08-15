Yellow Veil Pictures Acquires World Sales Rights For LIVING WITH CHUCKY

Yellow Veil Pictures have acquired world sales rights to Kyra Elise Gardner's debut documentary feature LIVING WITH CHUCKY. The documentary screened last weekend at Popcorn Frights and this will be followed by key festival premieres at Frightfest in the UK, and more to be announced throughout the fall.

LIVING WITH CHUCKY explores the iconic Child's Play franchise through a personal and social perspective.

Directed and conceived by Kyra Gardner -- daughter to chief puppeteer for the majority of the franchise Tony Gardner -- LIVING WITH CHUCKY utilizes new and archival interview footage to expose the series cultural impact over the years, with principal cast, crew members including Don Mancini, Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Tony Gardner, and David Kirshner, alongside fans of the franchise like Marlon Wayans, John Waters, and Abigail Breslin.

Joe Yanick, Co-Founder from YVP said: "Living With Chucky is an essential look at the impact and longevity of the Child's Play series, imbued with so much heart and soul. It's a family effort that will appeal to a diverse and sprawling fan base around the world."

The deal was negotiated by Yellow Veil Pictures Co-Founders Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, and Joe Yanick, with Kyra Elise Gardner.