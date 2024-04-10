YO GABBA GABBALAND! Releases First Look and Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has just unveiled the first look for upcoming kids and family series, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!

Inspired by the hit, Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” the revival features beloved classic characters Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee and Plex, along with new host, Kamryn Smith and special guests including Reggie Watts, Sam Richardson, Gillian Jacobs, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lauren Lapkus, Diplo, Flea, Chelsea Peretti and many more, including an incredible line-up of musical guests yet to be announced. The 10-episode series will debut on Apple TV+ on August 9, 2024.

“Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” expands the universe of “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, which has delighted kids and parents alike worldwide with its blend of supremely singable music, colorful live-action characters and captivating animation. The magical world of Yo Gabba GabbaLand is populated by a dazzling lineup of new friends along with returning beloved characters Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee and Plex. GabbaLand and the Gabba Friends are all brought to life through the imagination of new host, Kammy Kam, played by rising star Kamryn Smith (“Come Dance with Me”).

“It has brought everyone at Apple so much joy to reimagine this beloved children’s series in the most vibrant, magical and colorful way possible for fans of all ages,” said Tara Sorensen, head of children’s programming for Apple TV+. “The original characters, stories and music of ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ have a truly unique quality that captured the hearts of global audiences as it taught kids about the world around them. As we expand this wonderful world with friends both old and new, alongside so many brilliant musical guests, this iconic pop cultural phenomenon will undoubtedly uplift a whole new generation.”

“Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” invites audiences to explore a magical world of endless possibilities and promise, with friends both familiar and new, in a reimagining that brings to life an expansive Yo Gabba GabbaLand, filled with optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allows them to learn, laugh and grow together.

The new series stars original “Yo Gabba Gabba!" cast members Erin Pearce as Toodee, Emma Penrose as Foofa, Adam Deibert as Muno, Amos Watene as Brobee and Christian Jacobs as Plex. Visiting guests across the season include Reggie Watts (“Tuca & Bertie,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden”), Emmy Award winner Sam Richardson (”The Afterparty”), Critics Choice Award nominee Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), SAG Award winner Lauren Lapkus (“Orange is the New Black”), Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) Grammy Award winner Diplo, Grammy Award winner Flea and many more.

The original series inspired a concert tour which ran in Australia in 2009.

Photo Credit: Apple TV+