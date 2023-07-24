YELLOWJACKETS Season 2 Official Soundtrack Set For September Release

Universal Music Canada (UMC) and SHOWTIME announce Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series for release on September 1 in CD and digital formats.

The official soundtrack from the SHOWTIME Emmy®-nominated drama series YELLOWJACKETS is available for pre-order now including instant grat access to the previously released Alanis Morrisette single, “No Return (Extended Version)” and new alternative version, “No Return (Lottie’s Dream Sequence).”

This past April, seven-time Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette released “No Return (Extended Version)” to critical acclaim. Billboard commended Morissette’s rendition of the track and the way in which it added, “an industrial gothic layer to the original while spiking it with her signature keening, mesmerizing vocals.” “No Return” (Main Title Theme) by YELLOWJACKETS composers, Craig Wedren and Anna |UnwinWaronker, was originally released in January 2022.

In the coming months, Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series will be released in 2LP Black & Gold Vinyl edition formats. There will also be a limited D2C Deluxe ‘Rune’ 2LP Black & Yellow Splatter Vinyl edition, and a retail exclusive ‘Alternative Cover ‘Teen Queen’ 2LP Edition.

Comprised of 16 tracks, the forthcoming soundtrack features cross generational music from some of the biggest names in Alternative Rock music including Nirvana, The Cranberries, Veruca Salt, Garbage, Pulp, and more.

In addition to the Florence + The Machine track, “Just A Girl (From The Original Series “Yellowjackets”)” is an all new song performed by John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna |UnwinWaronker titled “Sit Right Down.” All music included on the soundtrack were featured in Season 2 of YELLOWJACKETS.

The 3 new tracks; Alanis Morissette’s “No Return” (Extended Version) and the Brand-New Alternative Version, “No Return (Lottie’s Dream Sequence)” along with John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker titled “Sit Right Down”, will be available in Dolby Atmos HD.

Season two of YELLOWJACKETS debuted on March 24 and the premiere episode of season two became the most streamed season debut in SHOWTIME history. The finale episode aired on May 26.

About YELLOWJACKETS

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), the SHOWTIME Emmy-nominated drama series YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder— to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse.

The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness— and the haunting memories of it in the present— our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions.

As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are— and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves (Locke & Key). YELLOWJACKETS is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco.

Drew Comins of Creative Engine serves as executive producer along with Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson and Karyn Kusama who directed the pilot. YELLOWJACKETS is produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne).