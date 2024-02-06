XYZ Films Acquires World Sales Rights to Sci-Fi Action OSIRIS Starring Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, and Linda Hamilton

XYZ Films has come aboard for worldwide sales on the sci-fi action thriller OSIRIS, written by William Kaufman and Paul Reichelt and directed by William Kaufman (The Channel) and starring Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool Franchise), LaMonica Garrett (1883, Special Ops: Lioness) and Linda Hamilton (The Terminator).

Paul Reichelt serves as executive producer and the film was produced by Jon Wroblewski and Christian Sosa of Roosevelt Film Lab, Andrew and Isaac Lewis of Denton Film, and Max Martini. The film completed shooting in New Orleans late last year. XYZ Films will introduce the film to international buyers at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

In the film, a team of Special Forces commandos are in the middle of an operation when they're abducted by a mysterious spacecraft. When they wake up aboard the ship, they quickly discover they are being hunted by a merciless alien race.

Martini is best known for his standout roles in Pacific Rim, 13 Hours, Captain Phillips, The Tender Bar, the TV series “The Unit,” and The Channel, also directed by Kaufman. Martini is currently filming and starring in LA GRIT co-starring Tyrese Gibson, directed by Ryan Curtis (Repo'd) and produced by Scott Adler, David Meadows and Max Martini.

Hildebrand co-starred in the billion-dollar franchise films Deadpool and Deadpool 2 for 20th and Marvel Studios. Additionally, she has starred in PLAYING WITH FIRE for Paramount and in television she starred in Trinkets for Netflix, “The Exorcist” for FOX and the final season of “Lucifer” for Netflix. She will next be seen in Deadpool 3 which Marvel Studios will release July 26th. Hildebrand is represented by IAG, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman.

Garrett has been seen in Paramount + “1883” and Amazon's “The Terminal List.” He is currently on Paramount +'s “Special Ops: Lioness.”

Hamilton is best known for her iconic portrayal of Sarah Connor in The Terminator franchise. She is also known for her role in the TV series “Beauty and the Beast” and has been seen in many films including Dante's Peak and the series “Resident Alien.” She will next be seen in the final season of “Stranger Things.”

Kaufman started his career directing the cult hit Sinners & Saints, and has also directed The Channel, Shrapnel, Daylight's End, and The Hit List.

“XYZ Films is the perfect partner who shares our sentiment for iconic alien thrillers much like we all grew up with, standing in line at the theaters to watch with state-of-the-art creature designs and visual effects that thrill audiences everywhere. We didn't hold back our nostalgia for the genre, and teaming up again with Max Martini alongside the legendary Linda Hamilton was a huge gift for this movie. We can't wait to show the world and wrap post-production this spring.” said the producers.

Current titles from the XYZ Films studio include Sundance competition doc SKYWALKERS: A LOVE STORY, which sold to Netflix at the festival, and additional Sundance Midnight title KRAZY HOUSE starring Nick Frost and Alicia Silverstone; BLACKBERRY starring Gotham and Independent Spirit-award nominee Glenn Howerton, which was released by IFC Films, Atom Egoyan's TIFF selection SEVEN VEILS starring Amanda Seyfried, ASH starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul and directed by Flying Lotus, recent TIFF acquisition BACKSPOT starring Devery Jacobs and Evan Rachel Wood, the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker and DANIELA FOREVER directed by Nacho Vigalondo and starring Henry Golding and Beatrice Grannó. Other recent releases include the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film SOMETHING IN THE DIRT which premiered at Sundance 2022, and the Nick Cassavetes film GOD IS A BULLET, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maika Monroe.

The company's classic titles include THE RAID franchise, 2017 Sundance winner I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic revenge thriller MANDY, and Karyn Kusama's THE INVITATION.

About XYZ Films:

XYZ Films is an independent studio whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. As a producer, financier, and distributor, the company is uniquely suited to identify talented filmmakers and bring their stories to life. XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian.