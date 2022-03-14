World of Wonder Unveils 'Spring Sweeps Slate' With 9 New & Returning Shows on WOW Presents Plus

World of Wonder, the multi Emmy® award-winning company behind the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and MILLION DOLLAR LISTING franchises, TODAY announces its Spring programming slate for its owned-and-operated streaming service, WOW Presents Plus. The nine stand-out shows include formats ranging from an all-new dating show, the return of a revealing educational series, to a gag-worthy game show and a wildly successful comedy series, all coming soon to join the WOW Presents Plus library of original content.

The Spring slate includes the seventh season of iconic series UNHhhh, starring RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 queens Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel as they bring their classic brand of comedy chat - delving into everything, nothing, and whatever they want! And, from the minds behind UNHhhh comes new animated series Why R Humans?, a post-apocalyptic 'docuseries' that follows robots as they populate the earth.

Many fan favorite queens return to the screen including Vanessa 'Vanjie' Mateo living her Bachelorette fantasy in a brand-new dating show, Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love; Drag Race UK season 2 winner Lawrence Chaney explores Tinseltown in Tartan Around with Lawrence Chaney; Rock M Sakura and Heidi N Closet join forces for the new series, Muff Busters, to debunk all the myths moms used to tell us growing up; season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon will host everyone's new favorite sketch show, Sketchy Queens; and previously announced four-part docu series Frockumentary, which follows RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK season 1 queens Baga Chipz, Divina DeCampo, and Blu Hydrangea, aka The Frock Destroyers, as they record, release, and perform their debut album.

Back for season two, Kameron Michaels and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo (aka the fabulous duo "Kamjie") along with certified sex therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue return with more Gay Sex Ed alongside All The Queens Men making a triumphant return as Christopher Hamblin and his crew take a deep dive into what it means to be a Queen's man. This Spring slate joins a robust library of content, including international versions of RuRaul's Drag Race, which is set to debut new spinoffs later this year from France and Philippines alongside returning seasons from España, Italy, Down Under, and more.

"We are thrilled to bring our global subscribers this diverse slate of new and returning series," said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "The robust growth of our audience has inspired us to double down on our commitment to original series and features, and we are tripling our content offering in 2022. We are not only increasing the volume of content, but also the genre, length and quality as we push to transform WOW Presents Plus into the royal destination worthy of our queen loving tribe."

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, stars of UNHhhh said, "WOW Presents Plus's most philosophical exploration of the human psyche is back for a SEVENTH season, can you believe?! We'll be delving into multi-faceted human issues once more and asking the hard-hitting, thought-provoking questions, and which two people are more qualified to guide you through this existential experience than us? Get ready, because the diva and the doll are about to spill!"

WOW Presents Plus original slate additions include:

Frockumentary - March 15th 12pm PST

This four-part series follows the lives of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK season 1 queens Baga Chipz, Divina DeCampo, and Blu Hydrangea, aka The Frock Destroyers, as they record, release, and perform their debut album, Frock4Life, during a global pandemic.

Gay Sex Ed S2 - March 24th at 12pm PST

Kamjie and Chris return for another season of educating the queers on everything they didn't learn in high school, from pornography to cruising to everything in between!

Why R Humans? - March 30th at 12pm PST

From the minds behind UNHhhh, a hilarious, provocative format-busting docu series that ponders the future of mankind.

UNHhhh S7 - Arriving in April

Wait a minute...this isn't Drag Race Season 7! Our gals Katherine and Tracy return for an iconic seventh season of UNHhhh, a show about everything, nothing, and talking about whatever they want.

Tartan Around with Lawrence Chaney - Arriving in April

Join Drag Race UK Season 2 winner Lawrence Chaney on her adventure to California, where she travels all around Tinseltown. Lawrence and her crew of celebrity friends, drag queens, and other Angelinos take a deep dive, asking the question, 'What makes Los Angeles so special? And where the hell do I find a decent taco?"

Sketchy Queens - Arriving in April

Local witch and Season 5 Winner of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Jinkx Monsoon is joined by your favorite queens and celebrities in a brand new sketch show! Their WILD and goofy antics will make you laugh, cry, cringe, scream, and laugh some more.

Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love - Arriving in May

Come get these cookies! Miss Mateo lives her Bachelorette fantasy as she spends 24 hours getting down, dirty, and a little bit flirty with some potential new boos.

Muff Busters - Arriving in May

Rock M Sakura and Heidi N. Closet join their hilarious forces in a brand new series, where they're debunking all the myths your mom told you when you were growing up.

All The Queens Men S2 - Arriving in May

Latrice's right hand man Christopher makes his triumphant return to chat with more queens' men! Joined by new faces and familiar ones, Christopher and his crew take a deep dive and explore what it means to be a Queens' man.

Watch a trailer for the upcoming content here: