World of Wonder Announces RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: UK VERSUS THE WORLD

In a global first, RuPaul takes Drag Race UK to the next level as he opens up the battle to Drag Race queens from around the world.

Nine international members of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE royal alumni will battle it out for the crown in the brand new series RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Versus The World. With the UK as the host nation, for the first time in Drag Race Herstory, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena showcasing their country's finest drag in their bid to become the ultimate Drag Race Superstar.

Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges will join RuPaul to help him decide who will be queen of the world and named the first Global Drag Race Superstar. The competing queens will be ruvealed at a later date.

The series will air on WOW Presents Press, day and date with its local airing in the UK. The premiere date will be announced at a later date.

