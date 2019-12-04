Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux Join New Watergate Limited Series

Variety reports that a new Watergate scandal miniseries on HBO has tapped Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux to star.

The series, called "The White House Plumbers," explains how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

"We're excited to bring together such a talented team to take on this fascinating look at the internal machinations that brought down the Nixon White House," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. "We're especially happy to welcome both Woody and Justin back to HBO and are looking forward to getting started."

Harrelson's recent HBO credits include work on the first season of "True Detective." He also starred in their original movie, "Game Change."

Theroux was last seen on HBO in "The Leftovers."

Read the original story on Variety.





