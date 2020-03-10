Woody Harrelson Joins MAN FROM TORONTO

Variety reports that Woody Harrelson has joined Kevin Hart in upcoming action comedy "The Man from Toronto." Harrelson replaces Jason Statham, who left the project last week.

What happens when the WORLD'S DEADLIEST assassin, known as "The Man from Toronto," and Teddy, New York's biggest screw-up, are mistaken for each other in a rented Airbnb? The Man from Toronto and Teddy are forced to team up and save the day, but the real question is, will they survive each other?

Patrick Hughes directs Robbie Fox's script, which originates from a story by FOX and Jason Blumenthal.

Harrelson first became known for his role as bartender Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers (1985-1993), for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series from a total of five nominations. He has also received three Academy Award nominations: Best Actor FOR THE PEOPLE vs. Larry Flynt (1996) and Best Supporting Actor for The Messenger (2009), and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).

Read the original story on Variety.





