Wonka's The Golden Ticket to Debut Trailer and Key Art

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Netflix has released the official trailer and key art for WONKA'S THE GOLDEN TICKET, which premieres globally on September 23 with a two-part finale on September 30.

About Wonka's The Golden Ticket

Twelve lucky Golden Ticket winners, each with a partner of their choosing, will step through the gates of Wonka's Chocolate Factory and into a world of pure imagination, delicious mischief, and unexpected challenges. Once inside, contestants must navigate a series of Wonka's games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally. In this high-stakes social experiment, players will journey through the factory's wondrous and unpredictable landscape, adapting, strategizing, and withstanding the unknown while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos. In the end, only one contestant will have what it takes to earn Wonka's life-changing prize.

The series is produced by Eureka Productions. Executive Producers are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, Alison Holloway, and Emer Harkin.

The unscripted series consists of 9 episodes of 50 minutes each.

The series was produced in the Gold Coast, Australia. Production was supported by the Australian Government through its Location Offset, the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy and the Local Government through the City of Gold Coast's Screen Attraction Program.

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