Wonder Woman Will Rise in New WW 1984 Poster

Diana Prince gets a classic costume from the comics in the new image.

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is rising to a new challenge in a dazzling new poster for WONDER WOMAN 1984. Director Patty Jenkins shared the psychedlic new print ahead of the DC FanDome tomorrow.

This image should please fans of the comic. Wonder Woman is fully suited up in her famous golden eagle armor.

The poster isn't the only important reveal, here. The poster alludes to a theatrical release, which is a welcome promise after theaters having been closed for so long. Jenkins also tagged in her tweet that there will be a trailer drop soon. Presumably, we'll get to see a full trailer at the FanDome panel tomorrow.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, "Wonder Woman 1984" is Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up to the DC Super Hero's first outing, 2017's record-breaking "Wonder Woman," which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers.

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC. Joining the director behind the scenes are several members of her "Wonder Woman" team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto ("Amélie"), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming ("Topsy-Turvy"). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson ("United 93") is cutting the film. The music is by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer ("Dunkirk," "The Lion King").

Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

