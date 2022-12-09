Winner Crowned for World of Wonder's DRAG RACE ITALY S2

The wait is over! La Diamond has been crowned Italy's next Drag Race Superstar in the eagerly awaited finale episode of World of Wonder's Drag Race Italy Season 2, which premiered yesterday on WOW Presents Plus.

Drag Race Italy S2 is produced for Discovery by Ballandi in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions Inc. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers on the series.

RuPaul's Drag Race Italy S2 is available to stream now on WOW Presents Plus.

