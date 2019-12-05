William Lee Martin Comes Out With Christmas Special

William Lee Martin: The Nutcracker - A Christmas Stand Up Spectacular is truly a first in the stand-up comedy world. This is Martin's third one-hour special but this one is unique in the fact that no standup comedians have ever dedicated an hour of material exclusively for the holiday season. Some comedians over the years have released variety-show type specials but this is an hour packed of what Americans love most, standup comedy. The hour is dedicated to talking all things Christmas including traditions, holiday stress, the pitfalls of having family over, and wraps up with an epic story of giving a unique, ultimate gift to his wife in this one-of-a-kind stand-up special that is funny, heartwarming, and smart. William Lee Martin: The Nutcracker - A Christmas Stand Up Spectacular will be released through the Comedy Dynamics Network on December 10, 2019.

Last month, the Ft. Worth based comedian came out with the special William Lee Martin: Standing In The Middle which offered his insight into middle aged, middle class man living in the middle of his city, in the middle of Texas, in the middle of America. The way he sees it, 10% of the U.S. is on the far, far left - 10% of the country is on the far, far left. This leaves 80% of Americans, the vast majority in the middle wishing the other 20% would shut up so we can all get on with our lives. And from the reaction of the audience during the recording of his new television special, apparently a lot of people agree. Standing In The Middle was released on November 5, 2019.

Both specials are being released by the Comedy Dynamics Network via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Dish, DirecTV, Spectrum and more.

True to his gentlemanly Texan roots, Martin delivers his routine with a sense of genuine charm and wit. It's smart comedy with a bite of sarcasm with a gut busting, rapid laughs-per-minute story telling style that rivals even the most recognized household names in comedy. It's an adult show minus the adult language but with barrel full of laughs!

"We're excited to be releasing not one, but two of William Lee Martin's new stand up specials! His take on blue-collar, middle-class America is relatable, hilarious and entertaining for the whole family," said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.





