Will Smith to Host Stand-Up Comedy Series THIS JOKA for Quibi

Today, Quibi announced the acquisition of 'THIS JOKA', a sixteen episode stand-up comedy series hosted and executive produced by Will Smith.

In 'THIS JOKA', Smith invites a diverse lineup of up-and-coming, established, and legendary comedians to explore the nature of comedy and its unique ability to bring people together. Shot on location at Topgolf and other popular venues across Las Vegas, the series will showcase stand-up sets, as well as one-on-one conversations between Smith and the comedians, intimate interviews, and docu-style moments backstage and around the city.

"Will's love and respect for stand-up comedy runs deep, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from, and uplift the next generation of diverse comedic talent," said Terence Carter, Co-President Westbrook Studios. "The goal of 'THIS JOKA' isn't just to laugh, but to find the universal human truths behind the laughter."

Quibi launches on April 6. Sign up for Quibi news and updates at www.Quibi.com to learn more about our limited time 90-day free trial offer that starts April 6.





