Whitney Houston South African Concert to Air on PBS

PBS, Sony Music Vision, and Legacy Recordings, in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, has announced the broadcast of a special edition of The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban), celebrating the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston's historic South Africa concert with a fully-remastered release on PBS stations beginning December 1, 2024 (check local listings).

The never-before-televised concert from Durban, South Africa, has been beautifully remastered in 4K with remastered audio. The entire original concert film - recently released worldwide in nearly 1,000 theaters in more than 30 countries in October - will also be available for streaming with PBS Passport on December 1, 2024.

In 1994, Whitney Houston took the stage for a series of three concerts in South Africa, including Durban at Kings Park Stadium on November 8, Johannesburg (November 12), and Cape Town (November 19), making her the first major Western recording artist to perform in the newly unified, post-apartheid nation following President Nelson Mandela's historic election win. The three performances included a combined 200,000 plus attendees and were more than concerts: they were a celebration of freedom, hope, and unity. Whitney's powerhouse voice and emotional delivery brought joy and inspiration to a newly liberated country. Additionally, portions of the proceeds from her concerts benefited numerous local South African children's charities through her foundation.

THE CONCERT FOR A NEW SOUTH AFRICA (DURBAN) captures every note, every cheer, every tear, immortalizing a night that transcended music and became a beacon of change and celebration.

"Since the recent release of this concert film in theaters worldwide, there has been a growing demand to see the concert," says Pat Houston, the executive producer of 'The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)' and executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. "Thirty years ago, Whitney, along with director Marty Callner and her longtime music director Rickey Minor helped to create a magical once-in-a-lifetime event. With the holiday season upon us, we join PBS and its audience in sharing this unique concert experience in their homes."

Whitney Houston - THE CONCERT FOR A NEW SOUTH AFRICA (DURBAN) is produced and directed by Marty Callner. It is a production of Cream Cheese Films. The executive producer is Pat Houston. Sony Music Vision is facilitating sales.

With more than 220 million combined albums, singles and videos sold worldwide during her career, Whitney Houston has established a benchmark for superstardom. She is the only artist to chart seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, has eight multi-platinum albums and was the first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1. She is also the first Black recording artist to receive three RIAA Diamond-certified albums (by a female, male or group).

Additionally, Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, recently released Houston's first live concert album, The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban). The new live album features music from the unprecedented concert event including Whitney's greatest hits, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "How Will I Know," "I Have Nothing," "Greatest Love of All," "I Will Always Love You," and other landmark classics including "Amazing Grace" and her rendition of Charlie Smalls' "Home" from the Broadway musical, The Wiz.

The collection features three configurations with slightly different track listings on CD, vinyl, and digital for the first time. Also included in the CD and digital collection is the first-ever release of the studio single, "Love Is." Written by Carvin Winans and produced by Nat Adderley and Whitney Houston, "Love Is" is the only new studio song on the album. Winans and Tommy Sims also produced the "Love Is (Carvin Winans Remix)," which is featured as a bonus track on the digital album.

