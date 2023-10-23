Whitney Cummings' 6th Stand-Up Special to Premiere on OnlyFans

The special is premiering exclusively on the platform on November 15, 2023.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

Whitney Cummings' 6th Stand-Up Special to Premiere on OnlyFans

OnlyFans TODAY announces that Whitney Cummings’ next stand-up special “MOUTHY” will be released as an OFTV original, premiering exclusively on the platform on November 15, 2023.

Taped in front of a sold-out live audience at THE COMEDY STORE in Los Angeles this September, the show will be Cummings’ sixth career special and the first stand-up comedy special for OFTV, OnlyFans’ free-to-view, safe-for-work streaming platform and app. 

MOUTHY comes on the heels of the successful OFTV original comedy series WHITNEY CUMMINGS PRESENTS, which Cummings created and executive produces.

Since premiering in April 2023, the series has aired the roast of Bert Kreischer, as well as Whitney Cummings herself, with a star-studded lineup of comedians and celebrity guests including Tom Segura, Dan Levy, Ke$ha, Bob the Drag Queen, Trevor Wallace, Miranda Cosgrove, Robin Tran, and more. The premiere episode, WHITNEY CUMMINGS PRESENTS: The Roast of Bert Kreischer, remains the most watched episode of OFTV original content to date.

“For my 6th special I really wanted to experience the same creative freedom that I feel when I perform in live venues and recreate that tension for the audience,” said Whitney Cummings. “Working with OFTV has been the closest experience to a live show that I can remember and they have been so supportive - especially as I made this special while 7 months pregnant! They understand that comedy fans are smart and understand nuance, and I knew they would be the perfect partner to create a special that I would typically only be brave enough to perform in a non-taped show.”

Keily Blair, CEO of OnlyFans, added: “Following the success of The Roast of Bert Kresicher, we knew we had to collaborate with Whitney again. Her creativity as a comedian, and her desire to push boundaries in comedy, embody OnlyFans and OFTV’s aim to provide a space for creators to express themselves freely. This special is another example of our commitment to supporting the comedy community, to showcase their original work and grow their fanbase without unnecessary censorship.”

OnlyFans, which exists to provide creators from all genres with a place to monetize their content, is home to a growing community of comedians. Further programming on OFTV includes its flagship comedy show LMAOF and Creative Fund: Comedy Edition. Both series aim to bring together and elevate up-and-coming comedians, helping them to grow their audience, and in the case of the Creative Fund, giving them the career-changing opportunity to win a cash prize. 

As well as comedy, viewers can tune into OFTV for content ranging from fitness to cooking, music, and more. This includes reality series House of Sims, which was recently announced to be taping its second season, dating series Miss/Match, and the athlete docuseries Rise & Grind.  

ABOUT OFTV

OFTV, the free-to-view, safe-for-work streaming platform and app from OnlyFans. OFTV hosts a wide variety of video content encompassing fitness, cooking, music, comedy, and more! OnlyFans empowers creators to own their full potential and  OFTV is part of its offer to creators on the platform. Fans can watch from the convenience of their phones, tablets and smart TVs. OFTV is available globally on most major app stores. Watch online at of.tv or download the free OFTV app for iOS, Android, Roku,Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Samsung Tizen Smart TVs.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Chelsea Film Festivals Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences Photo
Chelsea Film Festival's Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences

This year's festival included the most expansive and compelling local, regional, national and international selection in its history, including THESE DAYS (first El Salvadoran NY feature film), THE DIRTY SOUTH starring Willa Holland and Dermot Mulroney, IBIZA BLUE (Spain), ADDICTED TO LIFE (MOME's grant recipient), and more.

2
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode Photo
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode

Led by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, whose love story is one for the ages, the special show will be filled with fabulous costumes, hilarious skits, music and dancing … but not to worry, there will be no bad blood. The 2023 Halloween special will feature over 50 elaborate costumes (in style) and celebrity guest cameos.

3
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month Photo
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.

4
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBCs Tree-Lighting Special Photo
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's Tree-Lighting Special

Kelly Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her eponymous talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD