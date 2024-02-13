Where You Can Try DRAG RACE's HOUSEOFLOVE Canned Cocktails and Mocktails in NYC

This February, HOUSEOFLOVE canned cocktails and mocktails - as seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race - is bringing a little bit of love to the city that never sleeps, get ready New York for some sickening Valentine’s events. Self-love encouraged, there’s room for everyone in this house.

Valentine’s Day Speed Dating, Hosted by Thorgy Thor

When: Wednesday, February 14th

Where: Bk Backyard Bar / 86 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Parties

When: Friday, February 16th

Where: Across Manhattan and Brooklyn

The Arlo Hotel, 9 Bob Note, 3 Dollar Bill, The Rosemont, Backyard Bar, Mary’s Bar, The Stonewall Inn, and Phoenix

Will They Kiss? A Queer Wrestling-Themed Variety Show

When: Saturday, February 17th

Where: Haven Boxing / 65 Scholes St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

These events will include Valentine’s Day-themed activities and giveaways including a Love Yourself Card-Making Station, where you can send yourself a love note, and colorful accessories that will add to the festivities, including a pin that says RuPaul’s famous saying, “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”

HOUSEOFLOVE will also be collaborating with beloved queens from Drag Race for more content throughout the season.

New flavors include Vodka Citrus Soda, PassionFruit Margarita, and Totally Tropical Mocktail, along with the classic Strawberry Daiquiri.

HOUSEOFLOVE cocktails and mocktails was co-founded by RuPaul as an extension of global entertainment phenomenon, RuPaul’s Drag Race. They host viewing parties at bars across NY, NJ, LA, Chicago, and Vegas. HOUSEOFLOVE cocktails and mocktails are available for purchase in local retailers, fine liquor stores in major markets across the US, and direct to consumer here.

Season 16 of “Drag Race” has 14 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App. New episodes are Fridays at 8:00 pm on MTV.

RuPaul returns as host with mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers.

Watch a clip from this season of Untucked here: