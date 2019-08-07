Wesley Snipes Joins COMING TO AMERICA Sequel

Paramount's "Coming to America" sequel has added Wesley Snipes to the cast, joining Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and Jermaine Fowl

With Murphy reprising his role of the pampered African prince Akeem, Snipes will play General Izzi, the ruler of a neighboring nation of Zamunda.

Deadline reports, "In the sequel, Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda but discovers he has a son he never knew about in America - a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father's dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America to meet the unlikely heir."

Snipes is known for playing Blade in the "Blade" trilogy, "New Jack City," "White Men Can't Jump" and "Passenger 57." He also formed his production company, Amen-Ra Films and a subsidiary, Black Dot Media.

Read the original article on Deadline.





