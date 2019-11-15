Welcome to Night Vale Announces 2020 World Tour

Today, the mega-popular fiction podcast Welcome to Night Vale announced its 2020 live world tour. Starting in the Northeast United States, the live show will bring a brand-new story you won't be able to hear on the podcast to more than 50 cities in the United States and Europe from March 12, 2020 through October 12, 2020.

Starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Meg Bashwiner, and surprise guests playing fan favorite characters, the Welcome to Night Vale live show will feature a never-before-heard script, unique audience interaction, a special musical guest as "The Weather" and live music by Disparition. Both fans of the show and newcomers will be able to enjoy this stand-alone performance.

One of the most downloaded fiction podcasts in the world, Welcome to Night Vale releases twice a month in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events.

Named one of the "10 essential fiction podcasts that shaped the genre" by Vulture, Welcome to Night Vale was created by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor in 2012. Seven years and more than 150 episodes later, the success of Welcome to Night Vale has crossed all platforms. A pioneer of live podcast touring, their previous live tours have performed more than 400 shows in 17 countries and 38 U.S. states. Fink and Cranor have written two New York Times bestselling novels based on the show titled Welcome to Night Vale and It Devours! and have published two script collections. A third novel, The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives In Your Home, is scheduled to release March 24, 2020 by HarperCollins.

Tickets for the Welcome to Night Vale 2020 World Tour will go on sale November 22nd.

Cities and dates can be found below or by visiting: http://www.welcometonightvale.com/live/

2020 TOUR DATES/CITIES:

3/12/20 Northampton, MA

3/13/20 Portsmouth, NH

3/14/20 Woodstock, NY

3/16/20 Durham, NC

3/18/20 Memphis, TN

3/20/20 St. Louis, MO

3/21/20 Lawrence, KS

3/22/20 Omaha, NE

3/23/20 St. Paul, MN

3/24/20 Milwaukee, WI

3/26/20 Iowa City, IA

3/27/20 Chicago, IL

3/28/20 Grand Rapids, MI

3/29/20 Mississauga, ON

4/1/20 Boston, MA

4/2/20 Washington, D.C.

4/3/20 Brooklyn, NY

5/1/20 Utrecht, NL

5/2/20 London, UK

5/3/20 Manchester, UK

5/4/20 Birmingham, UK

5/5/20 Bristol, UK

5/7/20 Glasgow, UK

5/8/20 Dublin, IE

5/11/20 Munich, DE

5/12/20 Cologne, DE

5/14/20 Berlin, DE

5/15/20 Warsaw, PL

5/16/20 Prague, CZ

5/18/20 Copenhagen, DK

5/19/20 Stockholm, SE

5/20/20 Stockholm, SE

5/21/20 Helsinki, FI



7/8/20 Las Vegas, NV

7/9/20 Tucson, AZ

7/10/20 Phoenix, AZ

7/11/20 Anaheim, CA

7/12/20 San Luis Obispo, CA

7/14/20 San Francisco, CA

7/16/20 Portland, OR

7/17/20 Spokane, WA

7/18/20 Seattle, WA

7/19/20 Seattle, WA



9/28/20 Philadelphia, PA

9/29/20 Pittsburgh, PA

9/30/20 Charleston, WV

10/1/20 Richmond, VA

10/2/20 Knoxville, TN

10/3/20 Atlanta, GA

10/6/20 Tampa, FL

10/7/20 Pensacola, FL

10/8/20 New Orleans, LA

10/9/20 Austin, TX

10/10/20 San Antonio, TX

10/11/20 Dallas, TX

10/12/20 Oklahoma City, OK





