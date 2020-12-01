Week 12 Ravens-Steelers Game Moved to Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET on NBC

The Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game has been moved to Wednesday, December 2, at 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.​

The Week 13 Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers game, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 6, will be moved to Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later time.

The Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

The updated Week 12 and Week 13 schedules (all times ET):

Week 12

Wednesday, December 2

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 3:40 PM NBC​

Week 13

Sunday, December 6

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC

Monday, December 7

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:00 PM TBD

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers* 8:15 PM ESPN

Tuesday, December 8

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens 8:05 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Week 13 Byes: Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*State Farm Stadium, Arizona

