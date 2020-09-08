Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Web Series, RUNNING LINES Gives Actors And Theatre Lovers A Taste Of The Familiar During Quarantine

Tall & Small Pictures presents RUNNING LINES, an original five part web series currently streaming on YouTube.

Sep. 8, 2020  

To prepare for her upcoming Streetcar audition, New York City actor, Nicki Wolfe depends on the kindness of...friends. She definitely needs a job, but first she'll have to face the dark episode from her past that's holding her back from her big break.

RUNNING LINES is written and produced by Tim Werenko and Dani Marcus, and directed by Tim Werenko (3Beep, inc., Pokémon). The series cast includes, Dani Marcus (A Gentleman's Guide...1st National tour, Emma film), Deb Radloff (Caucasian Chalk Circle, CSC), Jay Leibowitz (Very Very), Francis Kelly (Shear Madness, Kennedy Center) , Anna Ty Bergman (Very Very), Tom Schwans (The Guerrilla Shakespeare Project), and Jeff Hylton (The Water). The original score is by Ed Goldfarb (Pokémon composer), audio mix is by Matt Gundy (Desert One), and wardrobe styling by Somie Pak (Mélange).

Watch all five episodes on this playlist.


