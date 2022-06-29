Walt Disney Television Alternative, the Newly Formed Unscripted Production Unit for Walt Disney Television, Announces Key Executives

Walt Disney Television Alternative, the newly formed unscripted production unit led by Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, is adding three executives to its ranks. Jill Chapman has been named vice president, Alternative Series and Content Planning; Alicia Martino joins as vice president, Alternative Series; and Mike Rosen will serve as vice president, Production. All three report to Tiffany Faigus, senior vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, ABC Entertainment and WDT Alternative.

The team is responsible for building on the success of the company's existing unscripted brands by identifying new ideas and concepts for series, collaborating with the creative community as well as new and existing talent, and supervising creative production on unscripted series and pilots. WDT Alternative's charge is to generate new projects to live on the networks and platforms within the Disney ecosystem.

"We are excited to have Jill, Alicia and Mike leading production services and creative oversight for WDT Alternative," said Mills and Faigus. "We are proud to have set the all-star team that will work with all of our creative partners across our platforms and beyond to produce the most groundbreaking and buzzworthy unscripted series and specials."

Jill Chapman, vice president, Alternative Series and Content Planning, WDT Alternative, joins the team from Hulu, where she led the Unscripted TV development strategy across original and licensed content with a focus on docu-soap/docu-follow, competition and lifestyle programming. Chapman was responsible for fostering and providing strategic guidance and programming implementation through Hulu's partnerships with Walt Disney Television, ABC News and Onyx Collective. Additionally, she worked across Hulu Originals series "The D'Amelio Show," "Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi" and more.

Alicia Martino, vice president, Alternative Series, WDT Alternative, comes with over 20 years of production experience, having worked on the early seasons of ABC's "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," and projects such as Bravo's "Queer Eye...Straight Girl" and FOX's "Hell's Kitchen." More recently, Martino served as executive producer on BET's "Next Chance Girl Group" and co-executive producer on CBS's "Love Island," MTV's "Are You The One?" and ABC's "Family Food Fight."

Mike Rosen, vice president, Production, WDT Alternative, has more than 16 years of production experience, serving as executive in charge of production for various networks and studio groups including The CW, FOX, MTV, ABC, and, most recently, Amazon Studios. His past work spans series and specials including Amazon Studios' "The One That Got Away," ABC's "Pooch Perfect," MTV's "Ex on the Beach," FOX's "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back," Logo's "RuPaul's Drag Race" and many more.