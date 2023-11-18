Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment Honors The “Real” Indiana Jones In Celebration Of Franchise's Final Chapter

Yesterday, Kennedy Catholic High School's own Patrick Henry “Indiana” Jones was surprised by the studio with a trip to New York City.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic' Photo 4 Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment Honors The “Real” Indiana Jones In Celebration Of Franchise's Final Chapter

With the upcoming release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment was determined to find an individual who shares the name with cinema's greatest adventurer. Yesterday, Kennedy Catholic High School's own Patrick Henry “Indiana” Jones was surprised by the studio with a trip to New York City, one of the key settings for the film in the legendary hero archaeologist's final adventure. Located in Seattle, WA, Kennedy Catholic has had an incredible football season led by Jones who was named North Puget Sound League Football “Player of the Year.” The presentation of THE TRIP took place at a pep rally assembly at the school before their next playoff game against Lake Stevens.

“100%. Super surpised. It was pretty crazy” said Jones of THE TRIP he and his family was gifted. “We usually do pep assemblies but I had no idea until they called my name.” Regarding the football season and his “Player of the Year” honor, Jones added “I worked hard in the offseason, my teammates helped me a lot, the coaches helped me all year. We have been working hard.”

From Academy Award–nominated writer-director James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line) comes the final chapter in the saga of one of cinema's greatest heroes. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist one last time for a “rip-roaring adventure” (Maureen Lenker, Entertainment Weekly) full of “exciting action, wonderful banter and fantastic twists and turns” (Germain Lussier, IO9).

Available on Digital now and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD December 5, the 4K and Blu-ray are loaded with incredible bonus content including five chapters that chart the making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Join the cast and crew on an epic, globe-trotting adventure that showcases new characters, stunts, music, locations, production design and visual effects whilst also bidding a fond farewell to one of cinema's greatest heroes. Fans of Academy Award-winner John Williams will be delighted to learn that there is a new, exclusive “score-only” version of the movie allowing viewers to listen to the composer's iconic music on an isolated track as they watch the film.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Award-Winning Short BUILDINGS To Premiere on Black Friday On YouTube Photo
Award-Winning Short BUILDINGS To Premiere on Black Friday On YouTube

Award-winning short 'Buildings' premieres on Nov 24th on YouTube. Directed by Sean Newman and Jesse Vandenbergh, the film focuses on talking buildings concerned about their changing neighborhood.

2
HOME IS A HOTEL Sets Los Angeles Premiere at DocuSlate Photo
HOME IS A HOTEL Sets Los Angeles Premiere at DocuSlate

Los Angeles premiere of 'Home is a Hotel' directed by Kevin Duncan Wong explores the impact of cramped Single Room Occupancy (SRO) units on the lives of those struggling with homelessness and housing affordability.

3
The Golden Globes Move to CBS For 2024 Telecast Photo
The Golden Globes Move to CBS For 2024 Telecast

CBS, the longstanding home of the GRAMMY Awards, will expand its awards show offerings with the addition of the Golden Globes. In addition to the live broadcast on the Network, the Golden Globes’ televised ceremony will be available both live and on-demand on Paramount’s flagship streaming service Paramount+.

4
Amber Ruffin to Host COUNTDOWN TO MACYS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE Photo
Amber Ruffin to Host COUNTDOWN TO MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Viewers will enjoy an all-access look at the Macy’s Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York. For the second year in a row, the special will be hosted by Emmy, Tony and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SIX
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE LION KING