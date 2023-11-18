Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment Honors The “Real” Indiana Jones In Celebration Of Franchise's Final Chapter

With the upcoming release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment was determined to find an individual who shares the name with cinema's greatest adventurer. Yesterday, Kennedy Catholic High School's own Patrick Henry “Indiana” Jones was surprised by the studio with a trip to New York City, one of the key settings for the film in the legendary hero archaeologist's final adventure. Located in Seattle, WA, Kennedy Catholic has had an incredible football season led by Jones who was named North Puget Sound League Football “Player of the Year.” The presentation of THE TRIP took place at a pep rally assembly at the school before their next playoff game against Lake Stevens.

“100%. Super surpised. It was pretty crazy” said Jones of THE TRIP he and his family was gifted. “We usually do pep assemblies but I had no idea until they called my name.” Regarding the football season and his “Player of the Year” honor, Jones added “I worked hard in the offseason, my teammates helped me a lot, the coaches helped me all year. We have been working hard.”

From Academy Award–nominated writer-director James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line) comes the final chapter in the saga of one of cinema's greatest heroes. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist one last time for a “rip-roaring adventure” (Maureen Lenker, Entertainment Weekly) full of “exciting action, wonderful banter and fantastic twists and turns” (Germain Lussier, IO9).

Available on Digital now and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD December 5, the 4K and Blu-ray are loaded with incredible bonus content including five chapters that chart the making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Join the cast and crew on an epic, globe-trotting adventure that showcases new characters, stunts, music, locations, production design and visual effects whilst also bidding a fond farewell to one of cinema's greatest heroes. Fans of Academy Award-winner John Williams will be delighted to learn that there is a new, exclusive “score-only” version of the movie allowing viewers to listen to the composer's iconic music on an isolated track as they watch the film.