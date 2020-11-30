WOWIE Awards 2020 From World Of Wonder To Be Live-Streamed On WOWPresents

World of Wonder to host first live-streamed WOWIE Awards Ceremony virtually on WOWPresents Friday, December 4th.

World of Wonder's WOWIE Awards honor the very best in artistry, activism, entertain(t)ment, and more. This year's nominees feature the trailblazers, innovators, and legendary icons that made us go WOW in 2020, as the show goes virtual for the first time, live-streaming on the WOWPresents YouTube. This year's awards will also include the world premiere of the Frock Destroyers' music video for "Her Majesty".

The 2020 WOWIE Awards will be hosted by Heidi N Closet and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and feature performances by the crowned Drag Race Queens of 2020 - Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Couleé, Priyanka, and Envy Peru.

The WOWIE Awards 2020 will premiere on the WOWPresents YouTube on Friday December 4th at 3pm EST / 12pm PST as a Youtube Premiere event and be uploaded to WOW Presents Plus once the initial broadcast is over.

