WHEEL OF TIME Adaptation Rounds Out Cast

Variety reports that Alvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, and Johann Myers have joined the cast of the upcoming "Wheel of Time" adaptation.

The series is based on Robert Jordan's fantasy novels.

"The Wheel of Time" is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike) as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn (Stradowski), a powerful individual who will either save humanity or destroy it.

The adaptation is finally rolling out after being stuck in development from as far back as the year 2000.

Read the original story on Variety.





