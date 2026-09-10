WHAT'S THE STORY, WISHBONE? Documentary to Screen at Regal Cinemas

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The documentary 'What's The Story, Wishbone?' is coming to Regal Cinemas for a one-day-only theatrical event on Saturday, Sept. 19th, with tickets on sale now. A Blu-ray Collector's Edition will be available Oct. 8th, the day the series debuted on PBS 31 years ago.

The Blu-ray Collector's Edition is packed with bonus features, including a long-lost interview with Wishbone, three feature-length commentary tracks, new interviews about working with Wishbone, behind-the-scenes footage from the Wishbone archives, and a collectible mini-poster. The commentaries include a director's commentary with Joey Stewart ('Wishbone,' 'The Night of the White Pants,' 'The Seventh Day,' 'Walker, Texas Ranger'), a commentary with Larry Brantley, the voice of Wishbone, and a reunion commentary featuring original series creator Rick Duffield, series and documentary producer Betty Buckley (Emmy and Peabody award winning producer & founder of Women in Film Dallas), Brantley and Stewart.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the beloved Peabody Award & Emmy Winning PBS series, 'What's The Story, Wishbone?' takes audiences behind the scenes of the groundbreaking children's show that turned classic literature into must-see television and became a cultural phenomenon for a generation.

The documentary will screen at select Regal Cinemas across the country, with participating markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Antonio, Stockton, Modesto, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and more.

The Regal Cinemas screenings mark the latest chapter in a successful year for the documentary. 'What's The Story, Wishbone?' first aired on more than 200 public television stations nationwide from May 27 through June 9 before beginning its global digital release June 10. The film debuted at No. 1 among documentaries on Apple, and remained in the Top 10 for more than two months.

'Ever since the documentary came out, we've heard from Wishbone fans across the country asking when they'd have a chance to see it in a theater. This Regal event grew directly out of that response. There's something special about seeing how this incredibly ambitious little show became a cultural phenomenon on the big screen,' states director Joey Stewart.

Directed by Joey Stewart ('Wishbone,' 'The Night of the White Pants,' 'The Seventh Day,' 'Walker, Texas Ranger'), the documentary 'What's The Story, Wishbone?' pulls back the curtain on how a small dog with a big imagination brought classic literature to life for millions of kids earning television's highest achievements, the Peabody Award as well as multiple Emmy Awards, and a loyal fanbase around the globe. Featuring the writers, cast and the voice of Wishbone, alongside the creators behind the show, the film explores the ambition, chaos, and lasting impact of one of the most unique children's series ever made.

This incredible behind-the-scenes look at the beloved PBS series that turned classic literature into must-see TV, became a cultural phenomenon for a generation. Featuring rare archival footage, behind-the-scenes stories, and commentary from voices including Mo Rocca ('Bewitched,' 'The Good Wife'), George W. Bush, and Dan Rather, as well as Creator/Executive Producer Rick Duffield, Producer Betty Buckley (Emmy and Peabody award winning producer & founder of Women in Film Dallas) the Voice of Wishbone Larry Brantley (veteran voice actor), Head Writer Stephanie Simpson (BAFTA winning writer of animated series 'Arthur,' 'Hilda,'), Wishbone's Trainer Jackie Kaptan, Cast Mary Chris Wall ('Criminal Minds'), Angee Hughes ('Scrubs'), Jeanne Simpson ('Joan of Arc'), Matt Tompkins ('Frankenstein'), Production Designer Chris Henry ('Talk Radio'), Costume Designer Steven Chudej ('Raising Arizona'), Makeup & Hair Designer Gigi Coker ('Eight Men Out'), Post Production Supervisor Mike Losurdo Jr. ('Sea Warriors: The Royal Navy in the Age of Sail'), and Visual Effects Supervisor Caris Turpin ('Howard the Duck').

The documentary shares how the series captured the imagination of audiences—and why its influence still resonates decades later. The film offers a uniquely personal perspective on the making of the show. 'What's The Story, Wishbone?' clocks in at just under 90 minutes from the team who helmed the original award-winning series – directed by Joey Stewart ('Wishbone,' 'The Night of the White Pants,' 'The Seventh Day,' 'Walker, Texas Ranger'), produced by Betty Buckley (Emmy and Peabody award winning producer & founder of Women in Film Dallas), Joey Stewart, Larry Brantley (veteran voice actor and the voice of 'Wishbone'), Stephanie Simpson (BAFTA winning writer of animated series 'Arthur,' 'Hilda,' and writer of 'Wishbone').

Originally airing in the mid-1990s, Wishbone reimagined classic works of literature through the adventures of a Jack Russell Terrier, introducing a generation of kids to stories ranging from Sherlock Holmes to The Odyssey. This documentary revisits the creative team behind the series and reveals how an ambitious idea became a lasting cultural touchstone. Through the voices of the writers, directors, producers, and cast, this film explores how it all came together—and how something that felt chaotic at the time ended up meaning so much to an entire generation.

As part of the documentary's global digital release, the filmmakers donated 10% of net proceeds to Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit. The film is currently available to rent or purchase on Amazon, YouTube Movies, and all the major digital platforms now in more than 60 countries worldwide where the award-winning PBS series ran.

Following the Sept. 19th Regal Cinemas screenings, 'What's The Story, Wishbone?' will be released globally on an extras-loaded Blu-ray on Oct. 8th, the 31st anniversary of the original Wishbone series premiere.

Tickets

Find the film in your market for tickets at https://www.regmovies.com/movies/whats-the-story-wishbone-ho00022582 or to buy the Blu-Ray or find your preferred platform, visit www.whatsthestorywishbone.com.

About Novel Tails

Novel Tails is an independent production banner founded by filmmaker Joey Stewart, along with Betty Buckley and Larry Brantley, focused on character-driven storytelling with a nostalgic and cultural lens. The company develops and produces original documentary and narrative projects designed to connect with audiences across generations. www.noveltails.com

About Loud Pictures

Loud Pictures is a Dallas-based production company specializing in commercial, branded, and narrative content, known for its collaborative approach and strong visual storytelling. www.loudpictures.com

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