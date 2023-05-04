WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL to Premiere on Max

The Max Original six-episode unscripted series WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL debuts TUESDAY, MAY 23 on Max. The series is produced by ATTN:, a Candle Media company.

Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat.

In the supermarket and in our own kitchens, Zooey explores common food mysteries and reveals the shocking truths big food manufacturers want to hide as she uncovers simple solutions to the question, "What am I eating?"

Executive producers Zooey Deschanel, Jeffrey L. Weaver, Tracy Wares, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Mike Vainisi, Jessie Surovell, Taye Shuayb, and Tom Werner. WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL is produced by ATTN:, a Candle Media company.

Watch the new trailer here: