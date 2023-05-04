WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL to Premiere on Max

WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL debuts TUESDAY, MAY 23 on Max.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More Photo 1 Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, TV & More
Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments Photo 2 Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 3 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramo Photo 4 GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Rises To The Top Of The Must-See List

Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramount+

The Max Original six-episode unscripted series WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL debuts TUESDAY, MAY 23 on Max. The series is produced by ATTN:, a Candle Media company.

Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat.

In the supermarket and in our own kitchens, Zooey explores common food mysteries and reveals the shocking truths big food manufacturers want to hide as she uncovers simple solutions to the question, "What am I eating?"

Executive producers Zooey Deschanel, Jeffrey L. Weaver, Tracy Wares, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Mike Vainisi, Jessie Surovell, Taye Shuayb, and Tom Werner. WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL is produced by ATTN:, a Candle Media company.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

BATTLE ON THE BEACH to Return to HGTV Photo
BATTLE ON THE BEACH to Return to HGTV

Three skilled teams of up-and-coming home renovators coached by celebrated mentors and design experts Taniya Nayak (Build it Forward), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will work nonstop to complete weekly renovation challenges across three seaside homes—but, this year, there’s a twist.

Deborah Twiss Thriller SAPIOSEXUAL Acquired By Breaking Glass Pictures Photo
Deborah Twiss' Thriller SAPIOSEXUAL Acquired By Breaking Glass Pictures

Sapiosexual... follows Three people as they gather for an 'uncoupling celebration' arranged by the aging narcissist Liam. Both Hannah and Freddie, Liam's guests as well as victims, have dark ties to his past and plenty of their own secrets.

Classic X Song Poor Girl Featured in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol 3 Photo
Classic X Song 'Poor Girl' Featured in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol 3

X recently shared plans for a summer tour where they will continue to debut new music they’ve been working on for a future Fat Possum album release, along with your X favorites, of course. Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake are hitting the road beginning June 23rd where they will be joined for seven dates by good friends.


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer Video
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE