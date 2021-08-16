WELL DONE WITH SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO Sets Season Two discovery+ Premiere Date

Sebastian Maniscalco, the comedian, author and actor the New York Times calls "the hottest comic in America," and Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel, announced during today's TCA panel that the second six-episode season of his discovery+ series, Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco, will be available to stream beginning Tuesday, November 16th. Showcasing Maniscalco's signature social observations and witty commentary, the returning series, which offers a deep dive into the food world, also will feature appearances from his family and friends. In the new season, Sebastian will revisit his former life as a bartender to create a signature cocktail for Whitney Cummings, dig into the question of why kids are picky eaters with Nick and Vanessa Lachey, discover how noodles are used in cuisines around the world with Bobby Lee and explore the food habits of dogs with Cesar Milan.

"This has been a long time coming and I finally found a way to mix my two passions for humor and the culinary arts in a way that translates to anyone who is passionate about food and serious about comedy," said Maniscalco.

"Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco is a perfect example of the ongoing success we've had in making content with A-list talent who have a genuine passion for food," said White. "In these next episodes, Sebastian finds inspiration in relatable questions about kids' menus, high end dog food and the proper way to shake a cocktail that sets him on hilarious half-hour journeys."

Season one of Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco made its discovery+ premiere on August 12th with guests including Russell Peters, Bert Kreischer, Anjelah Johnson, Rich Eisen, Fortune Feimster, Gillian Jacobs and Oscar Nuñez.

After a year off the road, Sebastian Maniscalco is back with his new Nobody Does This Tour. Recognized by both Billboard and Pollstar with top touring awards, Nobody Does This follows a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows from his Stay Hungry and You Bother Me tours including the United Center in his hometown of Chicago, Boston's TD Garden, The Forum in LA and New York's Madison Square Garden. That success follows a number of blockbuster years for the comedian, author and actor the New York Times calls "the hottest comic in America." In addition to releasing a best-selling memoir, Stay Hungry, and original comedy special also titled "Stay Hungry," the comic hosted the 2019 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS and landed roles in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated The Irishman as well as Green Book, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. For more information and tour updates visit sebastianlive.com.

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco is produced by What's Wrong with People? Inc. and Triage Entertainment for discovery+.