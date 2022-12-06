Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WEDNESDAY is Now Netflix's Third Most-Watched English Series

Wednesday held the #1 spot on the weekly Top 10 English TV List for the second week in a row with a mega 411.29M hours viewed.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Wednesday is THE HEAD of the class. In just two weeks, the new comedy mystery is now Netflix's third Most Popular English-language TV series ever with 752.52M hours viewed, behind Stranger Things 4 and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Since its premiere, nearly 115M households globally have seen the series (752.25M hours viewed divided by 6.8 hours).

Wednesday held the #1 spot on THE WEEKLY Top 10 English TV List for the second week in a row with a mega 411.29M hours viewed - smashing its record-breaking first week number of 341.23M hours viewed. Starring Jenna Ortega, who choreographed this infamous dance scene, the series was also #1 in 89 countries.

Wednesday continues to have a resounding cultural impact across entertainment, the internet, music, fashion and beauty as fans can't get enough of the series:

The #WednesdayAddams hashtag has over 12 billion views on TikTok.

The Wednesday soundtrack is #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart.

On Spotify, "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps has seen a streaming increase of more than 9.5K% compared to the previous month.

Fan generated content of Wednesday's dance routine with "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga has gone viral across social media and led to a streaming increase of more than 1,800% of the song compared to the previous month on Spotify.

Wednesday's viral makeup look has been searched by over 84M fans on TikTok.

Wednesday products are in high demand with select items selling out at retailers like Hot Topic, MAC and Cakeworthy.

Meanwhile,1899 had 44.62M hours viewed and fans of Firefly Lane were taken on an emotional journey as Season 2, Part 1 returned with 29.01M hours viewed. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, the series was in the Top 10 in 52 countries. Season 5 of The Crown had 27.79M hours viewed.

From Director Jessica Dimmock and Executive Producer Joe Berlinger, Crime Scene: The Texas KILLING FIELDS debuted with 23.88M hours viewed. Dead to Me Season 3 had 19.54M hours viewed. Season 3 of Blood & Water had 12.69M hours viewed. Manifest Season 1 (11.66M hours viewed) and Season 4 (15.38M hours viewed) were mainstays on the list.

'Tis the season for holiday films on the English Films List, including The Noel Diary coming in at #1 with 27.63M hours viewed, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm with 11.11M hours viewed, Falling for Christmas with 9.08M hours viewed and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with 8.17M hours viewed. Based on a true story, The Swimmers landed in the #2 spot with 27.04M hours viewed.

Fans fell in love with Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell in Lady Chatterley's Lover. The romantic drama debuted on the list with 20M hours viewed. Jason Momoa's Slumberland is what dreams are made of. THE FAMILY fantasy had 17.83M hours viewed. Ghislaine Maxwell: FILTHY RICH closed out the list with 7.61M hours viewed.

Fans flocked to new titles on the Non-English Films List. Norwegian action-adventure Troll was #1 with 75.86M hours viewed, breaking the record for the most hours viewed in a week for a Non-English film. The film also entered the Most Popular List in the 8th spot.

Italian action-adventure, My Name is Vendetta had 32.49M hours viewed, Brazilian rom-com Christmas Full of Grace had 15.33M hours viewed, Hong Kong dystopian thriller Warriors of Future with 11.97M hours viewed and Spanish drama A Man of Action with 7.8M hours viewed. Returning favorites include Polish action-thriller Lesson Plan, French drama The Lost Patient and Mexican comedy Who's a Good Boy?.

On the Non-English TV side, Colombian dramas The Unbroken Voice andTil Money Do Us Part were mainstays on the list. Also returning was Season 6 of Spanish teen drama Elite, Korean dramas Under the Queen's Umbrella and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Japanese drama First Love, Hindi-language Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Japanese anime Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.



