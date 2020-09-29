WE tv Renews Two Popular Thursday Night Originals

"Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" and "Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka."

WE tv announced today it has renewed two of its popular Thursday night original series - franchise hit "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta," and new series "Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka." "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta," the second installment in the "Growing Up Hip Hop" franchise, was renewed for a fourth season, consisting of 10 one-hour episodes. "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka," which follows Hip Hop's iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera, was renewed for a second season consisting of eight one-hour episodes. Both series are currently in production with rigorous safeguards in place to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew amidst the challenges of COVID-19.

"We're thrilled to renew both 'Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta' and 'Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka' for new seasons on We tv and can't wait for their new stories to unfold," said Marc Juris, President of WE tv. "The strength of our Thursday night originals, led by our superstar talent and authentic, relatable storytelling, have helped make the network a top destination for viewers."

"Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" is executive produced by Tara Long, Mark Herwick and Gennifer Gardiner for Entertainment One (eOne) along with Shad Moss and Datari Turner. Turner's Datari Turner Productions is co-producing the series. Lauren P. Gellert and Kari McFarland are the executive producers for WE tv.

"Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" is produced by eOne with eOne's Tara Long and Gennifer Gardiner serving as executive producers alongside Tammy Rivera-Malphurs, Jauquin Malphurs, Datari Turner, and Debra Antney. Lauren P. Gellert, Kari McFarland, and Ashley McFarlin Buie are executive producing for WE tv.

View More TV Stories Related Articles