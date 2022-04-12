WE tv Announces New Episodes of MAMA JUNE

Sobriety wasn't easy, but Mama June did it. And when her longtime boyfriend Geno continues to let her down, she finally calls it quits. Now, can THE FAMILY reconcile and move forward? Ten new hour-long episodes of "Mama June: Road to Redemption," premiere Friday, May 13 at 9 PM ET/PT on WE tv, picking-up where June's run-in with the law left off. New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Tuesday, following their premiere on WE tv.

This season, Pumpkin is breaking the cycle of her mother by rising to become the matriarch of the family. She and Josh move into a bigger home but the chaos and pressure are still very real with Ella, new baby, Bentley, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Jessica all under one roof.

Alana, now a high school junior, struggles to balance her time with family, her new boyfriend, Dralin, and babysitting her niece and nephew. As the girls adapt to their new normal, June claims she wants to step back into the role as the mom, however resentment soon builds when she continues to avoid all responsibility for her family MAKING IT difficult to stand by her side.

"Mama June: Road to Redemption" is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company, and executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Erin Richards and Moriah Muse. Executive Producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert and Angela Molloy. Gina Rodriguez is also executive producer.

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community.

Further building on this mission, current WE tv originals are now available to stream on WE tv's sister platform, ALLBLK. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister networks include AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and streamers Acorn TV, ALLBLK, AMC+, Shudder and Sundance Now.

Watch a super-tease here: