WE BARE BEARS: THE MOVIE To Premiere Across 8 WarnerMedia APAC Channels And Apps

'We Bare Bears: The Movie' simulcast on 8 of WarnerMedia's Asia Pacific kids & entertainment channels and apps.

Cartoon Network will stage its biggest multi-platform movie premiere ever on September 12, across 8 WarnerMedia channels and apps in Asia Pacific.

We Bare Bears: The Movie will make its debut as a simulcast launch across several of WarnerMedia's portfolio of kids and entertainment channels including Cartoon Network, Boomerang, HBO, HBO Family, Warner TV, as well as Korean channel Oh!K, which is also screening last year's famous K-pop episode starring boy-band MONSTA X. It will also be available on regional streaming service HBO GO and the Cartoon Network Watch and Play app.

"This is the first time that we are harnessing the combined reach and power of all WarnerMedia branded platforms to launch a Cartoon Network original movie," says Leslie Lee, Head of Kids at WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Asia Pacific. "It's an unprecedented undertaking which drives home the four-quadrant appeal of the show and characters. The fanbase of WE BARE BEARS amongst all age groups will make this movie a compelling shared experience for everyone."

In the run-up to the movie release, a three-week on-channel stunt with WE BARE BEARS episodes will see the spotlight fall on one bear, with specially-curated episodes to celebrate the unique story, origin, and qualities of the furry trio.

Also on September 12, fans all across Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand can be a part of Cartoon Network's first-ever watch party. They will be able to share live reactions on social media during the movie premiere by including hashtags #CNWatchParty and #WeBareBears on their posts.

Celebrities are also part of the marketing push around the region. In Taiwan, Fandy Fan lends his voice to a major character, while Mario Maurer stars in Thailand.

Bringing adventure and the bear brotherhood to whole new levels, Eric Edelstein, Demetri Martin and Bobby Moynihan return as the lovable bears Grizz, Ice and Panda in We Bare Bears: The Movie. The movie also features recurring guest stars Cameron Esposito (as Ranger Dana Tabes), Ellie Kemper (as Lucy), Jason Lee (as Charlie), Patton Oswalt (as Nom Nom), Mel Rodriguez (as Darrell Zaragosa), and Charlyne Yi (as Chloe Park), and special guest stars such as Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place) as Agent Trout and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) as the internet-famous raccoon, Joey Raccoon.

Life is good for this lovable trio but when their love of food trucks and viral videos get out of hand, it catches the attention of the menacing Agent Trout from the National Wildlife Control, who pledges to restore the "natural order" by separating them forever. Chased from their home, Grizz decides there's only one thing they can do to find refuge - move to Canada! The Bears embark on an epic road-trip filled with new friends, dangerous obstacles, and massive parties. But most importantly, the perilous journey will force the Bears to face how they first met and became brothers, in order to keep their family from splitting apart.

We Bare Bears has been a hugely popular original series on Cartoon Network since 2014 and has run for four seasons. It is created by Daniel Chong, a US animator with Singaporean roots.

