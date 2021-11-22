WE ARE LADY PARTS Renewed for Second Season at Peacock

Peacock announced TODAY the second season renewal of critically-acclaimed music-infused comedy series We Are Lady Parts from Nida Manzoor (Doctor Who). Season two will also launch on Channel 4 in the UK.

Season one of We Are Lady Parts reached "Certified Fresh" status on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Top Critic rating remaining at a highly-coveted 100%. All six episodes of season one are streaming now on Peacock. Season 1 of the series premiered on June 3, 2021.

We Are Lady Parts was recently nominated for two Gotham Awards, including "Breakthrough Series - Short Format (under 40 minutes)" and "Outstanding Performance in a New Series" (Anjana Vasan), five RTS Craft & Design Awards, and won the prestigious Edinburgh TV Award for "Best Comedy Series".

Nida Manzoor is also set to receive the prestigious 2021 Rose d'Or Emerging Talent Award for her ground-breaking work on the show. The show has also received a nomination for the Rose d'Or Comedy Drama & Sitcom award. The award will be presented virtually on Monday 22nd November 7:30pm GMT via rosedor.com.

The series is produced by Working Title Television (WTTV), which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Channel 4.

"We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling, and boundary-pushing comedy," said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We're incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can't wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble."

Writer, Creator and Director, Nida Manzoor said: "I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts. I can't wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!"

Surian Fletcher-Jones, Executive Producer, Working Title Television added: "I'm so proud of We Are Lady Parts - for its wit, its inventiveness and it's representation - and I'm absolutely thrilled that we're getting to make another season. Nida has got so much to say about contemporary life and she's found the perfect vehicle with this show to express her unique and inspiring world view. I can't wait to share Nida's vision for season two."

The series was written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor, who drew on her own experiences and took inspiration from the rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists in London, and boasts an exciting ensemble cast of fresh British acting talent.

We Are Lady Parts is at once an unapologetically bold comedy and a joyful celebration of the richness and diversity found in contemporary London, whilst also an exploration of the fundamental questions of life: Who am I? Where and with whom do I belong? But ultimately it's about funny women with real agency, forging their own lives and identities in a world determined to do it for them.

Season one of the series is packed with original punk songs and surprising cover tracks, written and adapted by Nida and her siblings Shez Manzoor, who also scored the show, Sanya Manzoor and Benni Fregin. As a companion to the first season, NBCUniversal International Studios and Back Lot Music released a soundtrack album, We Are Lady Parts. The album is now available on digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

Season one featured Anjana Vasan (Amina Hussain), Sarah Kameela Impey (Saira), Juliette Motamed (Ayesha), Faith Omole (Bisma), Lucie Shorthouse (Momtaz), Zaqi Ismail (Ahsan) and Aiysha Hart (Noor).

The renewal of We Are Lady Parts joins the additional second season renewals of Peacock comedies GIRLS5EVA and Rutherford Falls.