WATCHMEN Will Be Classified as Limited Series

Variety reports that "Watchmen" has been re-classified as a limited series. It was originally only classified as a drama series; this change leaves room for the series to have further installments.

Damon Lindelof is the showrunner and executive producer on the project.

"Right now the space that HBO is in and that I'm in is we're asking the question, Should there be another season of 'Watchmen'?" Lindelof said. "And if there should be another season, what would it be? I'm not saying I don't want to do it, or it shouldn't exist. I'm just saying, 'Boy, every idea that I had went into this season of "Watchmen."'"

"We discussed with the producers and felt limited series was the most accurate representation of the show and any possible future installments," says HBO.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories