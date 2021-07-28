WATCH THE SOUND WITH MARK RONSON Launches Friday on Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson," is a new six-part docuseries that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Hailing from Academy Award-winning producer Morgan Neville ("20 Feet from Stardom") and hosted by Mark Ronson, an internationally renowned DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time-Grammy-Award-winning artist and producer, all six episodes of "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson'' will debut globally on Friday, July 30, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Each episode of "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson" will follow Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Ronson explores music's intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, KING Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work.

At the end of each episode, Ronson will create and unveil a unique piece of original music using groundbreaking technology and techniques including reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.

"Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson" is produced by Tremolo Productions with Ronson, Neville, Mark Monroe, Jason Zeldes and Kim Rozenfeld serving as executive producers.

