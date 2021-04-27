Vision Films to Release Pandemic Made Feature Film Anthology AFTER MASKS

Vision Films ("Vision") is proud to announce the release of feature film anthology After Masks, from producers John Crockett, Brian McCulley and Jason Potter of AEC Studios, Drea Berg of Uncle Sammy Productions, Mitchell Hoog of The Collective International, and Andrew Burrill, on streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada on May 18 and on DVD on June 8.

After Masks is an emotional and therapeutic collaboration triggered and inspired by the unprecedented reshaping of our society during the global pandemic. Made about the stay-at-home order, during the stay-at-home order, this movie is not a recorded Zoom call. It is a full, rich, and emotional film shot in locations including Orlando, Denver, Santa Monica, Boulder, Tulsa, Los Angeles and more. Actors were cast and rehearsed over video, equipment was shipped to multiple locations across the country, and shoots were completed with professional, virtual support.

Synopsis: Journey through the human experience as the pandemic tests what we are made of both as individuals and as a culture. COVID-19 has challenged us with losing our jobs, being alone together, and facing death head-on. But a light still shines as we hope for togetherness, embrace the spirit of survival, and know that although we may bend, we are never broken. Everyone has a story. What's yours?

The five distinctly different stories were individually produced and directed, each addressing a different theme, and are seamlessly woven together with interstitial artistic commentary by Narrator, Mitchell Hoog (Saved by The Bell 2020).

A bonus chapter, Past Cure, directed by Carmelo Chimera and featuring Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager) will be available exclusively on the DVD.

Lise Romanoff, CEO & Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "After Masks is one of the most unique films we've had the privilege of releasing. As the world emerges from challenging times, this film reflects a myriad of experiences that we know audiences will find relatable as well as cathartic. After Masks features an extraordinary cast and exceptional filmmaking despite pandemic restrictions, it is a true time capsule for the ages."

Co-Executive Producer Andrew Burrill adds, "As artists and creators of culture, I felt that our social responsibility was only intensified when we became one of the (few) teams approved by SAG to produce content during one of the deadliest pandemics in our Nation's recent history.

We approached After Masks with the utmost respect and aimed to create an authentic, living time capsule that reflects a multigenerational and diverse perspective of Covid-19. I hope audiences find a MOMENT OF TRUTH within After Masks and that our film inspires and provides an opportunity for others to reflect and ultimately follow hope above all else."

After Masks will be available on major streaming and cable platforms in the US including: iTunes, Microsoft Xbox, Amazon Instant, Google Play, Vudu, Vimeo, Hoopla, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. Canadian cable providers include Rogers and Shaw. The DVD will be available at online retailers including Amazon.

Watch the trailer here: