Article Pixel Oct. 21, 2019  

Vince Vaughn Will Star in New Comedy for Netflix

Deadline reports that Vince Vaughn has joined an untitled action-adventure-comedy at Netflix. He has filled one of three major roles at the series.

There are few plot details available, but the series will be an ensemble comedy tailor-made for Vaughn and other comedic stars. Anders Holm penned the script.

Holm executive produces and stars on "Workaholics." He also writes and produces "Game Over Man!"

Vaughn is known for roles in "Wedding Crashers," "Swingers," and more.

