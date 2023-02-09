Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vilan Trub's SUSIE Q Now Available to Stream

In Susie Q, two down-and-out brothers spend their days fighting over the attention of a neighborhood girl while plotting how to rob her.

Feb. 09, 2023  

"Susie Q" written and directed by Vilan Trub is now available on some of the biggest streaming apps and this is the story of how it got there. The movie screened at the NYC Independent Film Festival in 2016, but did not land a distribution deal. The filmmaker then made "The Dirty Kind" that attracted Michael Madsen to come on as Executive Producer and the movie screened at the Anthology Film Archives and received distribution via BayView Entertainment. "Susie Q" was a distant memory. Then Covid hit and [everyone's] plans got cancelled. Vilan Trub, the filmmaker, could not work on other projects so decided to revisit the Susie Q footage and re-edit the movie from scratch. One of the biggest inspirations on the re-edit is Joseph Campbell's THE HERO with a Thousand Faces.

The movie has now available on Tubi, Plex, AppleTV, Amazon Prime, and has also been picked up by TCL, Movies Plus and more. It has a 7.7 IMDb rating.

IMDb link: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2516720

Tubi link: https://tubitv.com/movies/708805/susie-q



