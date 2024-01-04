Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Ahead of the New Movie Musical

The VANDERPUMP RULES cast is trading SUR for the halls of North Shore High.

Bravo has released a new promotional ad for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, featuring cast members Scheana Shay, KATIE Maloney, and James Kennedy.

As Shay uncovers the infamous Burn Book, things may not be "good as gold" as the cast members of the hit reality series find out what was said about that. The video also features a cameo from BELOW DECK star Captain Sandy.

Not present in the video is Ariana Madix, who will be making her Broadway debut in Chicago later this month.

The new season of VANDERPUMP RULES premieres on January 30, also featuring Lisa Vanderpump, Madix, Kennedy, Maloney, Lala Kent, Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. James’ girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, return as well.

The Emmy Award-nominated series returns as the former SURvers attempt to pick up the pieces following a "Scandoval" that jolted the tight-knit friend group. With resentments, forgiveness and shifting alliances, they attempt to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS, hitting theaters on January 12.

New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s APEX PREDATOR with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Watch the new promo video here: