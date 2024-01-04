Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Ahead of the New Movie Musical

Mean Girls premieres in theaters on January 12.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 4 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA

Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Ahead of the New Movie Musical

The VANDERPUMP RULES cast is trading SUR for the halls of North Shore High.

Bravo has released a new promotional ad for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, featuring cast members Scheana Shay, KATIE Maloney, and James Kennedy.

As Shay uncovers the infamous Burn Book, things may not be "good as gold" as the cast members of the hit reality series find out what was said about that. The video also features a cameo from BELOW DECK star Captain Sandy.

Not present in the video is Ariana Madix, who will be making her Broadway debut in Chicago later this month.

The new season of VANDERPUMP RULES premieres on January 30, also featuring Lisa Vanderpump, Madix, Kennedy, Maloney, Lala Kent, Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. James’ girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, return as well. 

The Emmy Award-nominated series returns as the former SURvers attempt to pick up the pieces following a "Scandoval" that jolted the tight-knit friend group. With resentments, forgiveness and shifting alliances, they attempt to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS, hitting theaters on January 12.

New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s APEX PREDATOR with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Watch the new promo video here:





RELATED STORIES - TV

1
NEXT GOAL WINS Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Photo
NEXT GOAL WINS Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release

From Academy Award winner Taika Waititi* (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, What We Do In The Shadows) comes Next Goal Wins, a heartwarming and hilarious tale inspired by the true-life story of soccer underdogs American Samoa and their stumbling attempts to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

2
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Is Coming to Apple TV+ Photo
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Is Coming to Apple TV+

Following its widely acclaimed and award-winning global theatrical run, Apple Original Films announced that Martin Scorsese's Critics Choice and Golden Globe Award-nominated feature, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+.

3
Video: Watch Howie Mandel on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Howie Mandel on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The “Deal Or No Deal” star tells Jennifer how excited he is about becoming a grandfather for the third time and chats about his daughter's pregnancy. Howie Mandel jokes about what it's like to do the school run, shares how his wife encouraged him to take “Deal or No Deal,” and reveals how his family feels about his TikTok. Watch the video!

4
Nominees Announced For The 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo
Nominees Announced For The 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild announces the nominees for the 26th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards). The event will celebrate excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration. Check out the full list of nominations now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS TrailerVideo: Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist RevealedMEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere DateWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
Video: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & MoreVideo: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & More

Videos

Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD