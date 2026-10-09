Video: Watch the Trailer for LEGO FRIENDS: HEARTLAKE THE MUSICAL

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The LEGO Group released the trailer for LEGO Friends: Heartlake The Musical, the franchise's first-ever live-action special, marking a new chapter in the evolution of one of the LEGO Group's most established original properties. Watch here:

Executive produced by Kenny Ortega (High School Musical), alongside Jill Wilfert of LEGO Entertainment and Michael McKenna and Hanah Draper of Final Pixel, and directed and choreographed by Paul Becker, LEGO Friends: Heartlake The Musical brings beloved LEGO FRIENDS characters from brick to screen through original music, including four new songs composed and written by James Taylor. Produced by Final Pixel, the 50-minute musical special premieres October 16 on the LEGO YouTube channel before rolling out globally across a network of broadcast and streaming partners, including Netflix, Peacock, Tubi, RTL and AMC Networks in select markets.

Since its launch in 2012, LEGO FRIENDS has expanded from a physical play line into a global entertainment franchise spanning animated series, digital content, books and experiences. With LEGO Friends: Heartlake The Musical, the LEGO Group continues to explore new ways to develop its original IP and create entertainment experiences that can live across platforms, markets and formats.

The premiere of LEGO Friends: Heartlake The Musical will be followed by a broader global rollout where fans will be able to celebrate through a series of screenings, media events and LEGO FRIENDS experiences taking place across Canada, the Czech Republic, Poland, Mexico, the UK, the Netherlands, Türkiye and the USA.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 08 Hrs 09 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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