Video: Watch the Trailer For the New British Comedy JACK

Groucho Arts and Mighty Jack have shared the new poster and trailer for upcoming British comedy, JACK, which is set for release in the US on March 24th via Amazon.

JACK is Charlie's penis, and he is the brains of the operation, he and Charlie have been friends from birth. When Charlie meets Barbie Le Fleur, a Canadian transfer student JACK will do everything in his power to guide his friend in his quest to enchant his dream girl. With the help of an odd group of characters; from an incredibly handsome School therapist to a sex advisor prostitute and a group of hormonal friends Charlie will use his "brain" to get the girl of his dreams.

The film stars Luke Rollason (Extraordinary, Disney+), Angela Sant'Albano, Phil Tomlin, Luis Mottola & Douglas Clarke-Wood. Writer/Directior Pelayo De Lario also voices JACK.

Talking about the film, Director Pelayo De Lario said; "JACK is a hilarious absurdist comedy about a British university student and his struggle with his love and SEX LIFE but is told from the point of view of his penis, (we all know men think with their dicks, it was about time someone said it!) I am incredibly proud of this film, it is pure entertainment the whole way through, not a dull moment in sight, just a good time and lots of laughs, the movie will leave you feeling better than when you put it on."

Elena Conte, Producer and CEO of Grouch Arts said; "We are very excited for the worldwide release of JACK. JACK is hilarious absurdist comedy, it is non-stop laughs for 90 minutes, there's is not a single calm moment, it is pure entertainment. Pelayo does a fantastic job at capturing the essence of teenage life and is able to fund the comedy in the absurdity of these day-to-day situations, the movie is a true joy-ride."

Watch the new trailer here: