Video: Watch Ziggy Marley on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Grammy Award-winning musician Ziggy Marley makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, March 5.

Ziggy tells Jennifer the true meaning of the movie “Bob Marley: One Love,” sharing that his father always focused on others and bringing everyone together. Ziggy also reflects on growing up in a musical family as he recalls the inspiration behind the first song he wrote and performing on stage as a child with his legendary father, revealing his first musical instrument was the drums.

Then Ziggy tells Jennifer which Bob Marley album he drew the most inspiration from, sharing that it was the Pan-African album “Survival” about unity. The musician also reflects on winning his first Grammy Award at 19 years old and recalls not knowing the magnitude of the awards show.

The week continues with “Extended Family” actors Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer, “Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim, and rapper Offset. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Ziggy Marley on the Message Behind ‘Bob Marley: One Love'

Ziggy Marley on Being Inspired by His Dad Bob's Iconic Music

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.