Video: Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in the TRIPPED UP Trailer

The first trailer for Tripped Up, starring Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini, and more has been released. The film is set to be released in theaters on October 20, with the On Demand release set for October 27.

Aspiring chef Lizzy sets off with her three best friends in tow to compete in the prestigious Saucy Food Festival. What begins as a calculated career move quickly turns into a madcap misadventure full of food, fun and female bonding, where the girls learn that struggle can be the secret ingredient to success.

Joining Williams and Guarini in the cast is Judy Gold, Ariel Winter, Sasha Fox, Jo Ellen Pellman, Leah Lewis, Ashley Moore, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Danny Kornfeld.

Senior Vice President, Ayo Kepher-Maat negotiated the deal for TRIPPED UP on behalf of DECAL, with producer Linda Evans. DECAL is handling North American rights.

Launched in February 2021, DECAL acquires a wide array of exciting independent films for audiences across multiple platforms. Releases from the company include Trent O’Donnell’s dramedy Ride the Eagle, starring J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon; the neo-western The Last Son with Sam Worthington and Thomas Jane; the sci-fi comedy I'm Totally Fine starring Jillian Bell; and Director Oliver Park's demonic horror-thriller The Offering.

Watch the new trailer here:



