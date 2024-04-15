Video: Watch Trailer for Season 2 of REGINALD THE VAMPIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The trailer for the second season of the comedy REGINALD THE VAMPIRE has just dropped!

Jacob Batalon stars as Reginald Andres who had finally gotten his life together – when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn’t fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he’s not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?), and his co-worker/former girlfriend. A show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

Alongside Batalon, the series stars Em Haine (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), and Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate) It is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.

The new season premieres on May 8th at 10pm on SYFY.

Watch the new trailer here!