Video: Watch Tia Mowry on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actress Tia Mowry makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, January 3.  

The “Not Like Mama” host tells Jennifer why she opted to take her family to Thailand for the holidays. Tia shares an update on her kids, including how her daughter is growing up to be intuitive and independent, plus why her son is more interested in pursuing basketball after his acting stint in her show “Family Reunion.”  

Plus, the 4U by Tia hair care founder chats about her new nephew and how her brother Tahj is a great uncle but jokes she and her siblings might have scared him off having children of his own. Tia then reflects on “Sister, Sister” and shares whether fans can tell her apart from her twin Tamera Mowry-Housley.  

The week continues with "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel, and comedian Roy Wood Jr.

Tia Mowry on Whether Her Children Will Follow in Her Footsteps:

 Tia Mowry Says She Won’t Put Pressure on Her Brother Tahj to Have Kids:

